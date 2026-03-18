Thailand corruption worsens as bribery indicator plunges

Thailand’s corruption situation is at a worrying level, as Transparency International (TI) released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2025 on February 10, 2026.

Thailand scored 33 out of 100, ranking 116th globally. This reflects deeply rooted corruption problems. Within ASEAN, Thailand has dropped to 7th place, down from 5th previously.

Countries in ASEAN that scored higher than Thailand include Singapore with 84 points, Brunei with 63, Malaysia with 52 and Vietnam with 41. Indonesia and Laos both scored 34, close to Thailand, raising concerns over the country’s governance credibility.





The CPI assessment is based on nine data sources, which can be grouped into three categories:

1. Sources where Thailand’s score improved

The Political and Economic Risk Consultancy (PERC), which measures perceptions of how corruption affects social, economic and political institutions based on survey data, gave Thailand 45 points in 2025, up from 41 in 2024. This marks a third consecutive year of improvement.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which surveys businesses on the extent to which bribes are required in various processes, gave Thailand 35 points in 2025, up from 34 in 2024. However, this remains lower than the 42–45 range recorded between 2020 and 2022.

The Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem), which assesses corruption in the executive, legislative and judicial branches, including bribery and conflicts of interest, based on expert surveys in ASEAN, gave Thailand 30 points in 2025, up from 29 in 2024.