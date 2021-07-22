Thursday, July 22, 2021

in-focus

Man collapses on Bangkok street, do-gooder cabby takes him to hospital

A good Samaritan taxi driver came to the rescue of a man who collapsed on a sidewalk on Pracha Songkhro Road Soi 39 in Din Daeng district after witnesses and police were afraid to provide assistance, fearing he might be infected with Covid-19.

Huai Khwang station police, who were alerted at 8pm on Wednesday, went to the scene and found a Thai man aged 35-40 with shallow breath lying on the sidewalk. The victim was conscious but unable to communicate.

Police officers tried to get public health staff to come pick up the patient but none of the staff were available at the time.

Man collapses on Bangkok street, do-gooder cabby takes him to hospital

At 9.21pm a taxi driver, who heard about the incident via radio, arrived at the scene and volunteered to take the man to a hospital.

The driver was attired in a PPE suit that he prepared and he had sealed off the passenger cabin of his taxi with a plastic sheet before placing the man on the back seat.

Man collapses on Bangkok street, do-gooder cabby takes him to hospital

The taxi, accompanied by a police motorcade, took the patient to Police General Hospital in Pathum Wan district.

The cabby, who asked to remain anonymous, was reportedly a volunteer of the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

Published : July 22, 2021

Teen rapper Milli fined in social media crackdown on celebrities who criticise govt

Published : July 22, 2021

Fatigued by Covid infection, 73-year-old gives up and hangs himself

Published : July 22, 2021

Latest News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Published : July 22, 2021

SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

Published : July 22, 2021

33 dead, 8 missing in Chinas flood-hit Henan

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.