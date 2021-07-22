Teen rapper Milli fined in social media crackdown on celebrities who criticise govt

The teen rapper on Wednesday became the first celebrity to be charged with defamation for slamming the government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The situation is bad. The government does nothing at all. When citizens tell it to do something, the government does that at 1am,” she tweeted to her 229,000 followers on June 27.

After she was slapped with the defamation charge, the hashtag #save มิลลิ (#saveMilli) began trending on Twitter.

As public anger over the virus crisis grows, Milli has joined other Thai celebrities in exercising what they see as their right to free expression by criticising authorities on social media.

Other celebrities speaking out against the government include singer Natthawut Jenmana and social media influencer Pantipa Arunwattanachai.