Bangkok temple’s crematorium collapses from weight of Covid deaths

Images of the crematorium in Thonburi’s Wat Bang Nam Chon temple were published online on Friday by Jirasek Wattanamongkol, an adviser to the governor of Bangkok.

The photos showed a big crack in the crematorium’s base and a collapsed chimney.

For the past 25 years, the crematorium has been tending to an average of three corpses daily before it fell apart.

The temple has estimated it needs more than 5 million baht to build two new crematoriums, a temporary one for the Covid period and a permanent one.

Jirasek said those wishing to make donations can deposit money in Kasikornbank account number 724-2-24539-8.