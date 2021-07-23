Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

“Another 30 centres will be ready by the end of July or the beginning of August. A total of 6,013 beds will be provided for patients unable to home isolate,” said Aswin.
The isolation centres are being opened for asymptomatic and mild cases in Bangkok, which reported 3,104 new infections on Friday
The 30 unfinished centres are currently being fitted with features to ensure safety and hygiene for medical staff and patients, he added.
Aswin said the BMA plans to open at least one centre in every district, with security provided by municipal officials and police officers.
Published : July 23, 2021
By : The Nation
