Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set up 23 Community Isolation Centres with room for 3,390 Covid-19 patients and will open another 30 centres by early next month, BMA governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

“Another 30 centres will be ready by the end of July or the beginning of August. A total of 6,013 beds will be provided for patients unable to home isolate,” said Aswin.


The isolation centres are being opened for asymptomatic and mild cases in Bangkok, which reported 3,104 new infections on Friday

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

The 30 unfinished centres are currently being fitted with features to ensure safety and hygiene for medical staff and patients, he added.


Aswin said the BMA plans to open at least one centre in every district, with security provided by municipal officials and police officers.

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

BMA Covid-19 response team sweeps through 201 Bangkok communities

Published : July 19, 2021

BMA opens 8 of 20 planned isolation centres across Bangkok

Published : July 13, 2021

Four reportedly homeless men found dead on Bangkok streets, suspected to be virus victims

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge saps investor confidence

Published : July 23, 2021

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

Published : July 23, 2021

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.