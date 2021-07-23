Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

An official at Kung Krabaen Bay study centre in Chanthaburi province was bitten by a fully grown bull shark on Friday, leaving him with a severe wound. Colleagues had to rush into the bloody water and pull him out to prevent more attacks from other sharks.

The attack occurred at the aquaculture demonstration unit as officials transported three bull sharks, each weighing more than 100 kilos, in preparation for a low tide on Sunday.
One of the sharks got frightened and sank its teeth in Boonterm Singhasura, 55.


His co-workers scrambled to pull him out of the water instantly before the sharks smelt blood and went in for the kill.
Boonterm suffered a severe injury to his leg and was rushed to hospital.


“We were leading the sharks through a tunnel into deeper water. Boonterm was pushing one shark into the tunnel. The shark was familiar with him, but for some reason it got frightened and turned around to bite him,” said a colleague of the victim.


“We thought we had formed close bonds with these sharks after constantly working with them in the pool, aiding them when the tide is low and placing oxygen tubes in their mouths. But after this incident, I will never get into the pool again,” added the colleague.


Shark attacks are rare in Thailand, with only a few incidents reported. The most recent case – a non-fatal attack on a foreign tourist in Hua Hin – was reported on April 16, 2018.
However, sharkattackdata.com reports that a foreign diver, 35, was killed by a shark in Phang Nga on January 5, 2000.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bangkok temple’s crematorium collapses from weight of Covid deaths

Published : July 23, 2021

Alleged drug dealer and teen arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Published : July 23, 2021

Enjoy “Samui Plus” Stay Luxury; Stay Private; Stay Safe Just Stay at Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge saps investor confidence

Published : July 23, 2021

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

Published : July 23, 2021

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.