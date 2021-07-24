Saturday, July 24, 2021

Bangkok Airways and Nok resume two flights from Phuket

Bangkok Airways resumed flights between Phuket and Samui Island in Surat Thani province, while Nok Air resumed its flights between Phuket and U-Tapao airport in Chonburi.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand urged airlines to carefully check documents of foreigners visiting Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme before issuing them tickets.

Currently the sandbox programme has been organised in Phuket. Under the programme, tourists who have been inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine. After spending 14 days in Phuket, if they still test negative, the tourists can travel to other parts of Thailand.

On Wednesday, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reported that since the launch of the sandbox programme on July 1, the province has welcomed 9,358 foreign tourists. In addition, the scheme has generated an estimated THB400 million income directly and indirectly for Phuket within a month.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : The Nation

