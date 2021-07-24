Saturday, July 24, 2021

Thailand reports over 14,000 Covid cases for 2nd successive day

Thailand’s daily Covid-19 caseload increased by 14,260 on Saturday, taking the total to 481,967, with 119 deaths.

Meanwhile, 7,637 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the accumulated 481,967 cases, 327,789 have recovered and been discharged, 150,248 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,930 have died.

Separately, another 304,244 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 48,635 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 15,741,818.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 194.04 million, 176.13 million of whom have recovered, 13.75 million are active cases 82,515 in severe condition and 4.16 million have died (up by 8,646).

Thailand ranks 47th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.28 million, followed by India with 31.33 million, Brazil with 19.63 million, France with 6.07 million and Russia 5.95 million.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : The Nation

