21 Covid cases found among over 10,000 tourists visiting under Phuket sandbox project

The sandbox programme launched on July 1 allows foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated to visit Phuket.

On Friday 679 tourists arrived on six flights, 676 of whom have tested negative, while three results are awaited.

The TAT said that of the 10,209 tourists who had travelled under the programme, as of Friday, 10,185 had tested negative, three results were awaited and 21 were found infected.

Total hotel room reservations that meet SHA+ standards in Phuket during the third quarter from July to September amounted to 263,813 nights, divided into 192,423 nights in July (accounting for 72 per cent), 66,479 nights in August (25 per cent) and 4,911 in September (2 per cent).