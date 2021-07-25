Sunday, July 25, 2021

in-focus

21 Covid cases found among over 10,000 tourists visiting under Phuket sandbox project

A total of 21 people of the more than 10,000 who are visiting Phuket under the tourism sandbox programme have tested positive for Covid-19, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said.

The sandbox programme launched on July 1 allows foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated to visit Phuket.

On Friday 679 tourists arrived on six flights, 676 of whom have tested negative, while three results are awaited.

The TAT said that of the 10,209 tourists who had travelled under the programme, as of Friday, 10,185 had tested negative, three results were awaited and 21 were found infected.

Total hotel room reservations that meet SHA+ standards in Phuket during the third quarter from July to September amounted to 263,813 nights, divided into 192,423 nights in July (accounting for 72 per cent), 66,479 nights in August (25 per cent) and 4,911 in September (2 per cent).

Published : July 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

An open letter from AstraZeneca

Published : July 24, 2021

GPO inks deal for 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Published : July 24, 2021

Bangkok Airways and Nok resume two flights from Phuket

Published : July 24, 2021

Phuket to increase visitor screening measures from Sunday

Published : July 24, 2021

Latest News

Japans Horigome lands first Olympic skateboard gold at Tokyo 2020

Published : July 25, 2021

Unveiling the underlying meaning of the Tokyo Olympics medals

Published : July 25, 2021

Another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Bangkok

Published : July 25, 2021

Four foreign airlines flying to Phuket from August

Published : July 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.