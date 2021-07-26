Nearly 3,000 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting for hospital beds

“We estimate that there are nearly 3,000 patients who have yet to be sent to hospitals and are unable to stay in isolation at home due to space constraints, so they will need to stay at community isolation centres instead,” BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon said on Sunday.

“Currently 52 isolation centres have been established in 49 districts. We aim to have at least one centre in each district for all 50 districts before the end of July,” she said.

“The community isolation centres have a combined capacity of 3,454 beds -- 1,662 beds are already occupied while 1,792 beds are still available.”

Silapasuay added that the next community isolation centre to open is located at Minburi Chalerm Phrakiat Sport Centre with a capacity of 200 beds.

“The preparation is now at 90 per cent and we will perform a full system test run on July 26-27. The centre will officially open on July 29,” she said.

The permanent secretary added that each community isolation centre will be equipped with cardboard beds and sleeping gear for each patient, PA system, CCTV cameras, wastewater and infectious waste management and security system.