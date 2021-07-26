Monday, July 26, 2021

in-focus

Nearly 3,000 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting for hospital beds

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) aims to build community isolation centres in all 50 districts for new Covid-19 patients to stay while waiting to be transferred to hospitals or field hospitals, mostly occupied now by current patients.

“We estimate that there are nearly 3,000 patients who have yet to be sent to hospitals and are unable to stay in isolation at home due to space constraints, so they will need to stay at community isolation centres instead,” BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon said on Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting for hospital beds

“Currently 52 isolation centres have been established in 49 districts. We aim to have at least one centre in each district for all 50 districts before the end of July,” she said.

“The community isolation centres have a combined capacity of 3,454 beds -- 1,662 beds are already occupied while 1,792 beds are still available.”

Silapasuay added that the next community isolation centre to open is located at Minburi Chalerm Phrakiat Sport Centre with a capacity of 200 beds.

“The preparation is now at 90 per cent and we will perform a full system test run on July 26-27. The centre will officially open on July 29,” she said.

Nearly 3,000 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting for hospital beds

The permanent secretary added that each community isolation centre will be equipped with cardboard beds and sleeping gear for each patient, PA system, CCTV cameras, wastewater and infectious waste management and security system.

Published : July 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Another high of 15,376 infections, 87 deaths as Thailand rises in global list of most cases

Published : July 26, 2021

10 Thai women caught trying to sneak across from Myanmar

Published : July 26, 2021

NMG chairman queries shot allocations as Buri Ram police force gets third shot

Published : July 26, 2021

Anutin defends Thailand’s decision not to join Covax initially

Published : July 26, 2021

Latest News

Another high of 15,376 infections, 87 deaths as Thailand rises in global list of most cases

Published : July 26, 2021

10 Thai women caught trying to sneak across from Myanmar

Published : July 26, 2021

NMG chairman queries shot allocations as Buri Ram police force gets third shot

Published : July 26, 2021

Anutin defends Thailand’s decision not to join Covax initially

Published : July 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.