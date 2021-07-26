Monday, July 26, 2021

Restaurants in malls may be allowed to sell food online

The Public Health Ministry is considering allowing restaurants located inside department stores to sell food online, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Monday.

She said the government realised the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs and citizens due to the tightened Covid-19 measures which came into effect on July 20.

"Once they reach a decision, the ministry will propose it to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration," she said.

Initially, easing restrictions would involve:

1. Restaurant operators must implement measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 among employees by wearing face mask, avoiding gatherings, going to workplace via sealed routes, refrain from opening the restaurant and taking the day off if respiratory symptoms are noticed or contact is made with Covid-19 patients.

2. Department stores must set up food pickup points at ventilated areas and implement Covid-19 measures, such as keeping a distance, wearing face mask, setting up hand sanitising points, screening visitors' temperature and using the Thai Chana platform.

3. Online food delivery drivers must wear a face mask, maintain distance, use alcohol-based hand gel and take the day off if they develop respiratory symptoms or contact Covid-19 patients.

