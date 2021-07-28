Embassies take to social media to wish His Majesty on birthday today

Among the greetings were celebratory messages from the US, Indian and Australian embassies:

“The United States Mission to the kingdom of Thailand extends our warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s birthday.”

“Felicitations from the Embassy of India, Bangkok, to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, King Rama X, on his birthday.”

“On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, we join our Thai friends in extending our best wishes to His Majesty. Long Live the King.”