Thursday, July 29, 2021

Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand

The North, the Central region, the East and the South are all likely to experience isolated heavy showers as a monsoon trough lies over the upper North while the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It warned people to beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods. The department also advised all ships to proceed with caution and small boats to keep ashore as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-28 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

