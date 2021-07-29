Thursday, July 29, 2021

in-focus

Thailand hits new record with 17,669 cases, 165 deaths

Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers soared again on Thursday with 17,669 new cases and 165 deaths, pushing the country’s total caseload to 561,030.

Meanwhile, 9,798 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the accumulated 561,030 cases, 370,492 have recovered and been discharged, 185,976 are still in hospitals, and 4,562 have died.

Separately, another 144,258 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 20,012 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 16,591,329.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 196.69 million, 178.1 million of whom have recovered, 14.39 million are active cases (86,542 in severe condition) and 4.2 million have died (up by 10,135).

Thailand ranks 44th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.48 million, followed by India with 31.52 million, Brazil with 19.79 million, Russia with 6.19 million and France 6.05 million.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

