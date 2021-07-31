Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

“The ministry has contacted the Royal Thai Army and was told that this information is false,” ministry spokeswoman Nopphawan Huajaiman said on Saturday.

“The Army also said that those spreading this fake news clearly aimed to undermine the stability of the government and the military, and that they had filed a police complaint to pursue legal action against the rumour-mongers.”

Nopphawan urged people not to share such posts as they will only spread confusion and public panic. She suggested that people receive the latest updates about the Army from official channels of the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Thai Army.

“Spreading or sharing fake news via online channels is a violation of the Computer Related Crime Act and the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, punishable with both fine and imprisonment,” she warned.