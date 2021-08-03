Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

Thailand got 5.3 million doses of AstraZeneca jabs in July

AstraZeneca confirmed on Tuesday that it had delivered 5.3 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand in July as part of its commitment to deliver 61 million doses to the country.

The July deliveries meet the vaccine manufacturer’s projections, which show that in months of uninterrupted manufacturing, it can supply between 5 million and 6 million doses to Thailand.

As of the end of July, AstraZeneca had delivered 11.3 million doses to Thailand in total and has also started delivering to nearby countries from its Thailand manufacturing centre.

“Our partner Siam Bioscience is performing amongst the strongest in our worldwide manufacturing network, operating at full capacity and delivering to the highest quality standards. Where possible, we will collaborate with them to deliver vaccines faster,” said James Teague, country president of AstraZeneca (Thailand).

The vaccine is around 80 to 90 per cent effective against severe disease and hospitalisation and is highly effective against all variants of concern, including Beta and Delta.

The vaccine’s overall safety is comparable to other vaccines and cases of thrombosis, which are very rare, can be treated with early diagnosis.

The vaccine is being distributed worldwide without profit for as long as the pandemic lasts.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.