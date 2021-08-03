Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day

Between July 15 and August 2, the Bangkok Comprehensive Covid-19 Response Team (Bangkok CCRT) has vaccinated 76,756 at-risk people, said city governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

That figure comprises 43,916 senior citizens, 32,673 people with one of seven underlying medical conditions, and 167 pregnant women.

In addition to its vaccination service, Bangkok CCRT has also tested 22,337 people with antigen test kits. The results showed 19,671 people were negative while 2,706 showed infection.

Of those who tested positive, 55 were sent to community isolation (CI) and 2,609 entered home isolation.