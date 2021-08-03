Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day

A mobile vaccination team tasked with protecting Bangkok’s most vulnerable residents has jabbed more than 4,000 at-risk people per day over the past three weeks, authorities said on Tuesday.

Between July 15 and August 2, the Bangkok Comprehensive Covid-19 Response Team (Bangkok CCRT) has vaccinated 76,756 at-risk people, said city governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

That figure comprises 43,916 senior citizens, 32,673 people with one of seven underlying medical conditions, and 167 pregnant women.

In addition to its vaccination service, Bangkok CCRT has also tested 22,337 people with antigen test kits. The results showed 19,671 people were negative while 2,706 showed infection.

Of those who tested positive, 55 were sent to community isolation (CI) and 2,609 entered home isolation.

Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day

Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day The team will visit another 500 areas of the city by August 20, Aswin added.

He explained that the Bangkok CCRT was a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its partners.

On Tuesday, Bangkok logged 3,566 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total of 18,901 recorded in the country over the previous 24 hours.

Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day Mobile jab unit vaccinating over 4,000 vulnerable Bangkokians per day

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.