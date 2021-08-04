Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for North, East and South west coast

The North, the East and the South’s west coast are likely to experience isolated heavy showers as a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It warned people in those areas to beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.

The department also advised all ships to proceed with caution and small boats to keep ashore as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-28 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

