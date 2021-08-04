Late rains leave Thailand’s reservoirs more than half empty

Data collected by the two agencies shows that 138 water sources have been affected, 22 of which are large dams and 116 medium-sized ones.
Surasri Kittimonton, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, said the level of water in most reservoirs and dams is low even though Thailand’s rainy season began more than two months ago.
“The department will launch rainmaking operations in areas facing water shortage,” he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a meeting with water-related agencies to come up with ways of tackling the situation and mitigating the impact on citizens and farmers.
Expressing concern over the delay in rainfall, Prawit said he doesn’t want water shortage to become yet another crisis the public must suffer.
He added that the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation is monitoring the situation and considering rainmaking operations to mitigate the impact on citizens and farmers.
Published : August 04, 2021
By : The Nation
