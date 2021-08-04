Late rains leave Thailand’s reservoirs more than half empty

Data collected by the two agencies shows that 138 water sources have been affected, 22 of which are large dams and 116 medium-sized ones.

Surasri Kittimonton, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, said the level of water in most reservoirs and dams is low even though Thailand’s rainy season began more than two months ago.

“The department will launch rainmaking operations in areas facing water shortage,” he added.