NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) launched a “Shared Kitchen” project on Monday to distribute food boxes for people affected by Covid-19.

The project is also offering work to stall owners in the NESDC’s restaurant, which is temporarily closed under disease-control restrictions. The NESDC has joined hands with the “Community x Covid” network of people from nearby Nang Loeng market, who are helping to distribute 200 food boxes per day in five local neighbourhoods. The food is being handed out in the communities of Wat Sunthorn Thammathan, Chakkraphatdi Phong, Suppha Mit 1, Suppha Mit 2 and Wat Sommanat.

Current and former executives and staff of NESDC donated the money to hire the restaurant stall owners to prepare food for “Shared Kitchen”. The project will continue until the donation money runs out or the Covid-19 situation improves.

The official Facebook page of “Shared Kitchen” (https://www.facebook.com/sharedkitchenth) includes a bank account for donations. Those wishing to make a donation can deposit money in Kasikornbank account number 104-1-37669-0 (Mr Kittisak Motwareesri).

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

