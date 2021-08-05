Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

Their Majesties donate money to build field hospitals, community isolation centres

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have donated THB188.7 million of their personal finances to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand to use in transforming temples, schools, colleges and universities nationwide into field hospitals and community isolation centres for Covid-19 patients, as well as into makeshift crematoriums for coronavirus victims.

The money was divided into two portions. One, of THB99.9 million, was delivered to the prime minister at Government House by His Majesty the King’s secretary Air Chief Marshal Sathitpong Sukwimol on Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon, Sathitpong delivered the second portion of THB88.8 million to the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Ratchabophit Temple in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

The donation is part of royal merit making on the occasion of His Majesty’s birthday on July 28 and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s upcoming birthday on August 12.

Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, Their Majesties have donated more than THB1.24 billion to buy biosafety vehicles for testing Covid-19, PPE suits for medical professionals, oximeters, thermal scanners and other medical equipment as well as for building field hospitals and related facilities.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

