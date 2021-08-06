Isolated heavy rains forecast for the North, East and west coast of South

Thundershowers continue over the western portion of Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the North, the East and the South’s west coast.

People should beware of the severe conditions, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and more than three metres high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore.

The department also said the tropical storm “Lupit” over the coast of southern China was expected to move towards Taiwan from August 6 to 7. This storm does not affect Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-27°C, highs of 29-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department