National Police chief in Phuket to investigate murder of Swiss national

The body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, assistant protocol chief of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, was found at the Ao Yon waterfall in tambon Vichit of Phuket’s Muang district on Thursday afternoon.

She was found wearing only a T-shirt and jacket, while a mobile phone, a pair of blue sports shoes and a black backpack were found nearby. Police said she appeared to have been raped and murdered, though there were no visible injuries on the body.

Reports say Sauvain-Weisskopf had been missing since Tuesday.

The police chief said he and his team will investigate the case and hunt down the suspects.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai called the Swiss ambassador to extend his condolences earlier in the day. The Phuket governor also called the ambassador, promising to hunt down the murderers as soon as possible.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said later that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also extended his condolences and ordered that the murderer be found quickly. The PM also said protection for tourists must be improved for the sake of the economy.