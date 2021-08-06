Friday, August 06, 2021

in-focus

National Police chief in Phuket to investigate murder of Swiss national

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk landed in Phuket on Friday to personally investigate the alleged killing of a Swiss government official.

The body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, assistant protocol chief of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, was found at the Ao Yon waterfall in tambon Vichit of Phuket’s Muang district on Thursday afternoon.

She was found wearing only a T-shirt and jacket, while a mobile phone, a pair of blue sports shoes and a black backpack were found nearby. Police said she appeared to have been raped and murdered, though there were no visible injuries on the body.

Reports say Sauvain-Weisskopf had been missing since Tuesday.

The police chief said he and his team will investigate the case and hunt down the suspects.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai called the Swiss ambassador to extend his condolences earlier in the day. The Phuket governor also called the ambassador, promising to hunt down the murderers as soon as possible.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said later that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also extended his condolences and ordered that the murderer be found quickly. The PM also said protection for tourists must be improved for the sake of the economy.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Google, PTT named top employers among new Thai graduates

Published : August 06, 2021

Thai authorities set up centre to look after children affected by Covid crisis

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Tips for SMEs to boost online food sales

Published : August 06, 2021

SET down as daily cases surge above 20,000 in Thailand

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.