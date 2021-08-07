Saturday, August 07, 2021

Swiss embassy officials in Phuket following up on investigation into death of woman

Liaison police officers from the Swiss Embassy in Thailand have gone to Phuket to follow up on the death of a Swiss woman in the province.

The body of 57-year-old woman was found near a waterfall in Muang district on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry permanent secretary Thani Thongphakdee and the director-general of its European Affairs Department, Chulamanee Chartsuwan, on Friday met with Swiss Ambassador Helene Budliger Artieda at the ministry's head office in Bangkok to extend their condolences on the death of the Swiss tourist.

The Swiss ambassador thanked the foreign minister, the Phuket governor and related agencies for their expression of condolences via telephone.

During the meeting the permanent secretary, the director-general and the ambassador observed a minute's silence to mourn the deceased.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

