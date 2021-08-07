Saturday, August 07, 2021

Kind gesture by Si Sa Ket police towards Covid-infected 4-year-old

A four-year-old girl infected with Covid-19 was given milk and a blanket by Muang Si Sa Ket Police as encouragement for her to stay alone in a field hospital in Si Sa Ket province.

On Friday, local rescue staff took the young Covid-19 patient from her father to the field hospital in the province for treatment. Because of the infection, she could not be accompanied by her near and dear ones.

Her father said he was saddened to know that his daughter was infected. He said he had explained to his daughter until she understood the situation, before preparing her belongings.

Hearing this story, the superintendent of Muang Si Sa Ket Police, Theppitak Saengkla, decided to give the girl a pack of milk and a blanket as encouragement.

