Kind gesture by Si Sa Ket police towards Covid-infected 4-year-old

On Friday, local rescue staff took the young Covid-19 patient from her father to the field hospital in the province for treatment. Because of the infection, she could not be accompanied by her near and dear ones.

Her father said he was saddened to know that his daughter was infected. He said he had explained to his daughter until she understood the situation, before preparing her belongings.

Hearing this story, the superintendent of Muang Si Sa Ket Police, Theppitak Saengkla, decided to give the girl a pack of milk and a blanket as encouragement.