Man suspected of killing Swiss tourist in Phuket hit with two charges

The body of a 57-year-old Swiss woman was found near Ton Ao Yon waterfall in Tambon Vichit of Muang district on Thursday.

Suwat said the suspect, a 27-year-old Thai man, was arrested on Saturday after being spotted in CCTV footage near the crime scene.

"Recently, police filed charges of stealing and causing death against a suspect. The results of forensic examination and autopsy are necessary before filing a rape charge," he said.

"Clear evidence is necessary to acknowledge the suspect's real intention because his testimony was only partly reliable."