Record 22,782 new cases, 147 deaths

Of the 22,782 new cases, 375 are in prisons.

Meanwhile, 23,649 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 839,771 Covid-19 cases, 623,801of whom have recovered, 209,028 are still in hospitals and 6,942 have died

Separately, another 366,677 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 134,611 their second shot, and 69,577 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 22,288,819.