Thursday, August 12, 2021

in-focus

Record 22,782 new cases, 147 deaths

Thailand hit a brand new record on Thursday with 22,782 infections and 147 deaths.

Of the 22,782 new cases, 375 are in prisons.

Meanwhile, 23,649 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 839,771 Covid-19 cases, 623,801of whom have recovered, 209,028 are still in hospitals and 6,942 have died

Separately, another 366,677 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 134,611 their second shot, and 69,577 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 22,288,819.

 

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 205.52 million, 184.48 million of whom have recovered, 16.70 million are active cases (101,921 in severe condition) and 4.34 million have died (up by 10,228).

Thailand ranks 35th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 37.06 million, followed by India with 32.08 million, Brazil with 20.25 million, Russia with 6.51 million and France with 6.37 million.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand will have over 32 million doses of Pfizer jabs before yearend, promises Anutin

Published : August 12, 2021

Rural Doctors Society wants GPO to purchase high-quality antigen test kits, scrap contract for 8.5m sets

Published : August 12, 2021

Private sector wants govt to allow firms to freely import Covid-19 vaccines

Published : August 12, 2021

California becomes first state in U.S. to require COVID-19 vaccine or testing for teachers, school staff

Published : August 12, 2021

Latest News

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

Published : August 12, 2021

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

Another 17 protesters, including two minors, under police detention

Published : August 12, 2021

"Solid victory": Thailand’s golden taekwondo coach gets new name

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.