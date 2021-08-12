Record 22,782 new cases, 147 deaths

Of the 22,782 new cases, 375 are in prisons.
Meanwhile, 23,649 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 839,771 Covid-19 cases, 623,801of whom have recovered, 209,028 are still in hospitals and 6,942 have died
Separately, another 366,677 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 134,611 their second shot, and 69,577 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 22,288,819.
According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 205.52 million, 184.48 million of whom have recovered, 16.70 million are active cases (101,921 in severe condition) and 4.34 million have died (up by 10,228).
Thailand ranks 35th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 37.06 million, followed by India with 32.08 million, Brazil with 20.25 million, Russia with 6.51 million and France with 6.37 million.
Published : August 12, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021
Published : August 12, 2021