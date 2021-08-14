Saturday, August 14, 2021

in-focus

Two Kanchanaburi nurses infected after stint in Bangkok

Two nurses from Kanchanaburi province were infected with Covid-19 after working in Bangkok, the Rural Doctors Society posted on Facebook on Friday.

Medics from the countryside have helped treat over 150,000 people and found 15,000 new cases in Bangkok.

Both nurses were from the Dan Makham Tia Hospital in Kanchanaburi and were a part of the third batch sent to Bangkok on deputation.

About 400 medics were tested for Covid-19 after they returned to their original workplace.

One of them thought that she had got infected on August 8 after she helped an old lady who came to test for Covid-19. The old lady reportedly collapsed and the nurse helped her without wearing a PPE suit. The old lady was later found to be infected.

The nurse went back to her room on Wednesday and tested positive on Thursday, while another nurse who shared the room also tested positive.

They had been inoculated with two doses of the Sinovac vaccine before they went to Bangkok, but had not received a booster dose.

The nurses said that they were saddened by the development, as they could not work for 14 days.

Meanwhile, one of the medics in the second batch from Nan province was also found to be infected.

Published : August 14, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be operational from August 30

Published : August 14, 2021

Woman arrested in Bangkok for allegedly trying to smuggle migrants back to Myanmar

Published : August 14, 2021

Doctors body slams government over purchase of faulty Covid test kits

Published : August 14, 2021

Thai death toll up sharply with over 22,000 Covid cases

Published : August 14, 2021

Latest News

Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be operational from August 30

Published : August 14, 2021

Woman arrested in Bangkok for allegedly trying to smuggle migrants back to Myanmar

Published : August 14, 2021

The Moral Vacuum at the heart of modernity

Published : August 14, 2021

Doctors body slams government over purchase of faulty Covid test kits

Published : August 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.