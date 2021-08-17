Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Fewer showers forecast for all regions as southwest monsoon weakens

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand was weakening, while a low pressure system still covered upper Vietnam.

Fewer thundershowers are forecast over most regions of the country with isolated heavy rains in the South’s west coast.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high and more than two metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution during thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-35°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

