Two pro-democracy protesters shot in Din Daeng fracas, one in critical condition

The “Thalu Fah” pro-democracy group had gathered at Victory Monument on Monday afternoon in a bid to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home and demand his resignation.

Crowd-control police blocked the protesters in the Din Daeng area before a violent clash broke out.

Reports say that after the protesters dispersed at curfew time, one 20-year-old protester was shot in the back of his head. He fell immediately and was later taken to Rajavithi Hospital. Reports say he is still in a coma.

At around 9.30pm another protester was reportedly shot in his right arm and is being treated at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Pro-democracy supporters have slammed the police for using live bullets against protesters, though police representatives insist only barriers and rubber bullets were used during the clash.