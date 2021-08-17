Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Two pro-democracy protesters shot in Din Daeng fracas, one in critical condition

Two protesters with the “Thalu Fah” pro-democracy group sustained gunshot wounds during a clash with police in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area on Monday. One of them is in critical condition.

The “Thalu Fah” pro-democracy group had gathered at Victory Monument on Monday afternoon in a bid to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home and demand his resignation.

Crowd-control police blocked the protesters in the Din Daeng area before a violent clash broke out.

Reports say that after the protesters dispersed at curfew time, one 20-year-old protester was shot in the back of his head. He fell immediately and was later taken to Rajavithi Hospital. Reports say he is still in a coma.

At around 9.30pm another protester was reportedly shot in his right arm and is being treated at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Pro-democracy supporters have slammed the police for using live bullets against protesters, though police representatives insist only barriers and rubber bullets were used during the clash.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

