312 deaths, 20,515 new cases as Thailand’s caseload nears 1 million

Meanwhile, 22,682 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 968,957 Covid-19 cases, 753,119 of whom have recovered, 207,553 are still in hospitals and 8,285 have died.

Separately, another 355,408 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 153,519 their second shot, and 9,191 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 24,618,749.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 209.40 million, 187.68 million of whom have recovered, 17.33 million are active cases (107,841 in severe condition) and 4.39 million have died (up by 9,907).