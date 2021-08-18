Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

… And poof! It was all gone

Wednesday morning brought shock and dismay to a 70-year-old Nong Khai resident when her house went up in flames just as she was returning from giving alms to monks.

Fire engulfed the house in Phon Phisai district at about 5am. Songkram Suwachan said she was giving alms to monks as usual just outside the house and as she turned to return, she heard a loud explosion and watched her house go up in flames.

The fire engulfed Songkram’s wooden house rapidly and stretched to the wooden house next door. It took firefighters nearly two hours to control the blaze, though both homes were practically razed to the ground. Police suspect the fire had been caused by a short circuit.

 

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

