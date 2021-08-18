Food deliveryman foots customers’ food bill

On Tuesday, พ. tweeted that she had placed an order via a delivery app and specified that she was a Covid-19 patient and that the deliveryman should hang the packages at the door.

When the food arrived, the deliveryman rang the doorbell and wished her good health. After he left, พ. opened the door to find not just her food but also some money and a note reading: “You don’t need to pay for the food. Please save your money to look after yourself. I live in Soi 2 as well. Get well soon.”

The patient, who posted a photo of the note and money under her tweet, said this good deed has made her day.