28 arrested at birthday party in swanky Bangkok resort

Police said that they were alerted by neighbours at 3.40am that a party was in full swing at the resort on Soi Inthamara 47.

Officers raided room 39 on the ground floor of the poolside resort and arrested the young partygoers for breaching the emergency-decree ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Thipsuphaporn (last name withheld) said she had booked the room for a birthday party for two of her friends, who then invited more people. Police checked the room for drugs but found no illegal substances.

All 19 adult partygoers were charged with violating the emergency decree, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a Bt40,000 fine. The nine underage suspects will be charged separately by the Central Juvenile and Family Court.