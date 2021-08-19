100 Covid-19 deaths reported on Aug 18 had occurred earlier: DDC

Thailand’s daily caseload from Covid-19 hit a record high on Wednesday with 312 deaths and 20,515 infections.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the department's director for emergency health hazards and disease, explained that the 100 deaths had occurred between April and August and had not been accounted for – as in the patients had either not been hospitalized or had died from unknown causes.

Dr Chawetsan also said that most of the people in this group were over 60 and had chronic diseases or had not been fully vaccinated.