Thursday, August 19, 2021

in-focus

100 Covid-19 deaths reported on Aug 18 had occurred earlier: DDC

Some 100 Covid-19 deaths had not been added to the Covid-19 caseload until Wednesday because the authorities had been waiting for final autopsy results, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Thursday.

Thailand’s daily caseload from Covid-19 hit a record high on Wednesday with 312 deaths and 20,515 infections.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the department's director for emergency health hazards and disease, explained that the 100 deaths had occurred between April and August and had not been accounted for – as in the patients had either not been hospitalized or had died from unknown causes.

Dr Chawetsan also said that most of the people in this group were over 60 and had chronic diseases or had not been fully vaccinated.

The doctor confirmed that all Covid-19 jabs, be they mRNA, viral vector or inactivated vaccines, can reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms and death.

"Therefore, vaccinating the elderly and people with chronic diseases is necessary," he concluded.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Doctors Society to GPO: Comply with PM’s order, halt purchase of Chinese test kits

Published : August 19, 2021

Father of shot teen files complaint, believes shooter was a mere hooligan

Published : August 19, 2021

Phuket sees 292 flights, 21,545 passengers under sandbox travel scheme

Published : August 19, 2021

Thailand recorded 20,902 Covid-19 cases and 301 deaths on Thursday

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

S&P Global Ratings lowers its Thailand growth forecast as Covid wreaks havoc in Southeast Asia

Published : August 19, 2021

Doctors Society to GPO: Comply with PM’s order, halt purchase of Chinese test kits

Published : August 19, 2021

Gold declines in opening trade

Published : August 19, 2021

Foreign fund outflows, anti-govt protest expected to constrain SET

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.