Wo-manhunt on for Udon Thani Covid escapee

Kumphawapi Police Station posted CCTV footage on its Facebook page on Wednesday showing the woman walking out of Kumphawapi Hospital at around 7am on the same day. She was seen carrying a shoulder bag and wearing a mask.

“The woman was identified as Ratathini Hongwichitpreecha, aged 32, a local of Huai Kerng subdistrict who had been admitted as a Covid-19 inpatient,” said the post. “The hospital alerted the authorities as she has not fully recovered or been discharged.”

The police added that the hospital is suing the patient for violating the Communicable Disease Act, while officers have been deployed at bus and train stations to look for the escapee.

A source revealed that Ratathini had been admitted at the hospital on August 12 after she tested positive for Covid-19 and had been categorised in the yellow group, or those who display low to medium symptoms but have underlying health problems that require close monitoring. According to the source, it is believed that she left the hospital to be with her husband who works in Samut Prakan. However, police have not been able to reach either of them so far.

People who know of their whereabouts are urged to call (042) 334 464, (081) 871 5546 or (063) 904 0564.