Thursday, August 19, 2021

Labour network urges Covid protections for vulnerable workers, pregnant women

Representatives of the Labour Network for People’s Rights met with Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin on Thursday to discuss measures to help workers suffering hardship from the Covid-19 crisis.

 The activists were seeking aid for workers in in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani provinces, where factories have been badly hit by outbreaks.

“We want the ministry to urge employers to launch active case-finding among workers and provide community isolation facilities for those who test positive to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to their family members,” said Sriprai Nonsee, a network representative. She also called for measures to ensure that vulnerable workers, such as pregnant women, have a safe working environment during the outbreak.

Suchart said the ministry was already supporting active case-finding campaigns among employers, adding that its “Factory Sandbox” project to curb the spread of Covid-19 was in the pilot phase.

The ministry is also offering Covid-19 vaccination to workers under the social security scheme in provinces with high infections, he said.

“As for measures for pregnant women, I have ordered the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to draft a ministerial announcement asking for cooperation from employers to let pregnant workers work from home during Covid-19 to minimise the risk of infection,” said Suchart. “Employers are urged to pay wages in full for workers in this group.”

Published : August 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

