Massage businesses in Korat to sue govt for compensation

Paradee Podjanapimol told the press on Friday that her “Spa Sirasom” in Muang district has been closed for over two months due to government restrictions.

She said that she and other massage operators in the province had asked provincial authorities for compensation three times, but were denied.

Paradee added that other businesses, such as dental and beauty clinics, have already been compensated.

She said 500 massage operators throughout the province will sue the government for the financial damage. The move comes after massage operators in Bangkok launched a lawsuit on Tuesday demanding 200 million baht in compensation from the government.