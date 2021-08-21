Saturday, August 21, 2021

Over 200 people arrested after recent anti-government protests

More than 800 cases related to the protests in Bangkok and perimeter areas have been filed at the Metropolitan Police Bureau from July 1 to August 19, Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Pol Maj-General Piya Tawichai said on Saturday.

“During this period, 468 people have been in violation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration during Emergency Situation and other offences. Of these, 207 have already been arrested by the police,” he added.

Piya added the latest rally was on Friday at 4pm at Sam Liam Din Daeng junction in Ratchathewi district, where protesters tried to take down containers that police had set up, while throwing objects at crowd control police.

“On Friday, officers arrested 26 people and confiscated over 200 pipe bombs, ping pong bombs and improvised explosive devices as well as six motorcycles,” he said.

“The suspects were charged with gathering more than five people during the emergency situation, while those possessing explosive devices would also be charged with violation of the Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act.”

Piya added that crowd control police would be deployed on Saturday to monitor the situation as the Thalu Fah group had announced they would hand over a letter to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights located on Rajdamnoen Avenue at 2pm. “We will also deploy officials at Sam Liam Din Daeng junction as we suspect the protesters would regroup there after they submit the letter,” he said.

Published : August 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

