Nakhon Sawan top cop axed over alleged graft, death of suspect in custody

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk said on Tuesday that he had signed the sack order after Pol Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphol allegedly demanded THB2 million bribe from a male and a female suspect in a narcotics case before allegedly suffocating the man to death with a plastic bag on August 5.

The superintendent then allegedly told the doctor to attribute the cause of death to drug overdose. He also reportedly told the woman to keep quiet before releasing her, leading some police officers to file a complaint against Thitisan with the internal affairs department.

“I have ordered the internal affairs department to investigate this case immediately,” he said.

“Pol General Suchart Theerasawat, chief of internal affairs, revealed that based on CCTV footage and reports filed by officers, 13 police officers were involved in this case.

“I have also contacted Border Patrol Police, Immigration Police and other related departments to monitor the accused officers closely to prevent them from leaving the country,” said Suwat.

“We will also investigate Thitisan’s financial records to uncover if there are other parties involved.”

He added that if the superintendent were to be found guilty, he would face disciplinary action and criminal prosecution to set an example to the over 200,000 police officers nationwide that every action has a consequence.