Wednesday, August 25, 2021

in-focus

Nakhon Sawan top cop axed over alleged graft, death of suspect in custody

The superintendent of Muang Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police Station has been sacked from the police force over alleged bribery and the death of a drug suspect in custody.

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk said on Tuesday that he had signed the sack order after Pol Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphol allegedly demanded THB2 million bribe from a male and a female suspect in a narcotics case before allegedly suffocating the man to death with a plastic bag on August 5.

The superintendent then allegedly told the doctor to attribute the cause of death to drug overdose. He also reportedly told the woman to keep quiet before releasing her, leading some police officers to file a complaint against Thitisan with the internal affairs department.

“I have ordered the internal affairs department to investigate this case immediately,” he said.

“Pol General Suchart Theerasawat, chief of internal affairs, revealed that based on CCTV footage and reports filed by officers, 13 police officers were involved in this case.

“I have also contacted Border Patrol Police, Immigration Police and other related departments to monitor the accused officers closely to prevent them from leaving the country,” said Suwat.

“We will also investigate Thitisan’s financial records to uncover if there are other parties involved.”

He added that if the superintendent were to be found guilty, he would face disciplinary action and criminal prosecution to set an example to the over 200,000 police officers nationwide that every action has a consequence.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand has passed the peak of Covid-19 outbreak, says DDC

Published : August 25, 2021

Covid-19 deaths in Thailand surpass 10,000 on Wednesday

Published : August 25, 2021

Heavy showers forecast for most regions as rains gather momentum

Published : August 25, 2021

Cabinet approves THB4.1bn for EXIM Bank to support SME loans

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

Baht gains amid change in perception on Covid situation

Published : August 25, 2021

Nakhon Sawan top cop axed over alleged graft, death of suspect in custody

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand has passed the peak of Covid-19 outbreak, says DDC

Published : August 25, 2021

Property firm AssetWise builds strong strategy to tackle Covid-19

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.