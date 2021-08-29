Interprovincial bus service resumes from September 1

A total of 26 routes in the North, Northeast, East and South regions will resume service, with 75 per cent of passenger capacity per trip to comply with Covid-19 control measures.



On Saturday, Transport Co president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit announced the relaxation in restrictions announced by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to resume interprovincial travel in "dark red", or very high risk provinces. However, passengers in public transport will not exceed 75 per cent of capacity.



The service will resume on September 1, with eight northern routes, 10 routes to the Northeast and East, and eight routes to the South.



Tickets can be booked in advance through https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home , at 7-Eleven service counters or with the Transport Co ticket dealers. Passengers can pay the ticket through “Pao Tang” mobile application under the Half-Half Co-Payment scheme. The Transport Co 1490 call centre is available 24 hours a day to provide more information.