Sunday, August 29, 2021

in-focus

Interprovincial bus service resumes from September 1

The Transport Company has announced the resumption of interprovincial bus services, starting September 1, after being suspended for nearly a month.

A total of 26 routes in the North, Northeast, East and South regions will resume service, with 75 per cent of passenger capacity per trip to comply with Covid-19 control measures.


On Saturday, Transport Co president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit announced the relaxation in restrictions announced by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to resume interprovincial travel in "dark red", or very high risk provinces. However, passengers in public transport will not exceed 75 per cent of capacity. 


The service will resume on September 1, with eight northern routes, 10 routes to the Northeast and East, and eight routes to the South.


Tickets can be booked in advance through https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home , at 7-Eleven service counters or with the Transport Co ticket dealers. Passengers can pay the ticket through “Pao Tang” mobile application under the Half-Half Co-Payment scheme. The Transport Co 1490 call centre is available 24 hours a day to provide more information.

Published : August 29, 2021

Related News

Samut Sakhon eases lockdown measures

Published : August 28, 2021

Air travel to resume in dark red provinces from Sept 1

Published : August 28, 2021

Asean reports lower new Covid cases and deaths but Philippines extends lockdown

Published : August 29, 2021

China to donate medical equipment worth Bt50m for Thailand to fight Covid-19

Published : August 28, 2021

Latest News

Interprovincial bus service resumes from September 1

Published : August 29, 2021

Its time for a mass digital literacy campaign

Published : August 29, 2021

US, UK embassies issued biased statements on Kinma village incident: SAC Information Team

Published : August 29, 2021

Philippines hits record high new 19,441 COVID-19 cases — DOH

Published : August 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.