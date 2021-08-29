Poll points to low confidence in governments ability to deal with Covid

The responses to key poll questions:

▪︎ Top five demands of people in the Covid-19 era:

- 84.12 per cent want effective Covid-19 vaccines and all Thais to be vaccinated;

- 50.47 per cent said equality in receiving treatment for Covid-19;

- 43.24 per cent want frontline medical staff to be prioritised;

- 38.51 per cent want the economy to recover;

- 34.12 per cent seek medicines, protection equipment and Covid-19 test kits to be provided to people.

▪︎ Top five demands which may become true:

- 67.44 per cent said bag of relief supplies;

- 63.64 per cent said support in education fees and supplies;

- 60.92 per cent said public relations on Covid-19;

- 57.66 per cent said frontline medical staff to be prioritised;

- 48.23 per cent said cost of living reduction, such as electricity and water bills.

▪︎ Top five demands which may not become true:

- 90.64 per cent said the government's intention to tackle problems without political or corruption issues;

- 89.29 per cent said a leader who has vision and listens to public comments;

- 88.27 per cent said social equality;

- 85.94 per cent said an effective government;

- 77.71 per cent said good social welfare for all groups of people.

▪︎ Five most dependable persons:

- 68.39 per cent said themselves;

- 53.80 per cent said citizens;

- 46.06 per cent said medical staff;

- 27.96 per cent said government;

- 25.04 per cent said the Public Health Minister