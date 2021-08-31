Falling baht makes Thai rice cheaper in global markets

Pol Lieutenant Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said exports began looking up after mid-year, with 419,578 tonnes valued at 7.47 billion baht being exported in July, up 7.6 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively compared to June.



However, the 2.59 million tonnes of rice worth US$1.6 billion (51.7 billion baht) exported in the past seven months has been 22.4 per cent and 30.1 per cent respectively lower when compared to the same period last year.



Rice exports in July improved because the price of Thai rice dropped in line with market conditions and weakening baht, which made it possible for Thailand to compete with key competitors like India.



July saw 175,522 tonnes of parboiled rice being exported, marking a 107.4 per cent increase compared to June. These shipments were mostly sent to South Africa, Yemen, Benin, Niger and Cameroon.



However, the export of white rice in July stood at 136,501 tonnes, or 33.7 per cent lower than the previous month. The main markets were China, Japan, Angola, Cameroon, Malaysia and the Philippines.



The export of young jasmine rice stood at 74,850 tonnes, up by 21.1 per cent compared to June. These shipments mainly headed to the US, Hong Kong, Canada, France, Singapore and China.