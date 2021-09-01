Monday, September 13, 2021

Bangkokians in high-risk groups to get antigen test kits for free

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) said 8.5 million antigen test kits will be distributed for free to Covid-19 high-risk groups in Bangkok.

People at risk would have to complete a screening assessment on Krungthai Bank’s “Pao Tang” mobile application before receiving the test kits, the NHSO announced on Tuesday.

Secretary-general Dr Jadej Thammatacharee said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation had signed a contract to purchase a total of 8.5 million antigen test kits, and the NHSO would distribute the kits via selected service centres, drugstores, clinics and health volunteers in crowded communities.


The kits will be distributed to as many as 2,000 communities in the capital, focusing on high-risk groups such as the elderly aged 60 and over, bedridden patients, disabled people and patients with seven major diseases. Those who are suspected of being infected, people who reside with infected patients and community coordinators will also receive the kits.
Each individual will receive two kits five days apart.


The risk groups in other areas can obtain the test kits through more than 1,500 participating local service units, drugstores and clinics. However, if the situation worsens, the kits will be delivered by mail.
Each person who has a positive result will be prescribed with Favipiravir and be registered for either home or community isolation treatment.

If you are in one of the risk groups, here’s how you can go about obtaining the antigen test kits:

  1. Complete a risk-screening form via the Pao Tang application operated by Krungthai Bank.
  2. Click on “Get a Covid-19 Test Kit”.
  3. If the assessment result finds you are in the risk group, you can receive your test kits at local service units.
  4. Verify your identity before receiving the first free kit by scanning the QR code via the Pao Tang application.
  5. Service units will distribute two test kits for two examinations, five days apart.
  6. Self-care information will be provided and home isolation registration can be done via the Pao Tang application.

Community leaders and public health volunteers will proactively distribute the kits to those who don’t possess a smartphone in red zone communities throughout Bangkok.


“The NHSO has already prepared a distribution plan. As soon as the test kits are delivered, the NHSO will move forward in cooperation with various related sectors so that people in risk groups can immediately access the kits,” Jadej added.

Published : September 01, 2021

