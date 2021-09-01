Bangkokians in high-risk groups to get antigen test kits for free

People at risk would have to complete a screening assessment on Krungthai Bank’s “Pao Tang” mobile application before receiving the test kits, the NHSO announced on Tuesday.

Secretary-general Dr Jadej Thammatacharee said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation had signed a contract to purchase a total of 8.5 million antigen test kits, and the NHSO would distribute the kits via selected service centres, drugstores, clinics and health volunteers in crowded communities.



The kits will be distributed to as many as 2,000 communities in the capital, focusing on high-risk groups such as the elderly aged 60 and over, bedridden patients, disabled people and patients with seven major diseases. Those who are suspected of being infected, people who reside with infected patients and community coordinators will also receive the kits.

Each individual will receive two kits five days apart.



The risk groups in other areas can obtain the test kits through more than 1,500 participating local service units, drugstores and clinics. However, if the situation worsens, the kits will be delivered by mail.

Each person who has a positive result will be prescribed with Favipiravir and be registered for either home or community isolation treatment.