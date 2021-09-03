Monday, September 13, 2021

Thundershowers forecast all over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday that the moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the upper Central, and the Northeast regions.

Continuous rainfall is forecast for the whole country with isolated heavy rains in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions.

People should beware of rain accumulation that may cause flash floods, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-24°C, highs of 29-31°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 03, 2021

