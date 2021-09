Phi Phi locals step in to feed cats left abandoned on island

In a mission led by Suda Chuenklin, many kind locals have either adopted or started feeding the poor, helpless kitties.

Suda said she could not bear to see starving animals and has been feeding the island’s abandoned feline population since March last year.

Another local Suchada Pakdeerakpong has set up the Facebook page “Phi Phi Island’s Cats” to share the problem and seek donations of food or money.