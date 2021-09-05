Measures stepped up to contain Covid from spreading in factories

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) organised a live seminar via Facebook on Saturday entitled “Join Forces Against the Covid-19 Crisis in Establishments”.



The seminar was a collaboration between the government and the private sector to promote prevention measures in a bid to stop the virus spreading in 19 industrial establishments.



Consulting and coaching teams joined the seminar to answer questions from participants through Facebook Live.



Kobchai Sungsitthisawad, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Industry, as the seminar president revealed that there had been 60,380 cases in 845 factories in 62 provinces from April 1 to August 29. Many factories had to suspend operations which impacted the country’s economy. To bring business back to normal, factories nationwide have been urged to use the "bubble and seal" measure by working and doing activities in small groups, and the GFP measure, which is the basis for good hygiene in factories and among employees.



DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong told the seminar that proper understanding will need to be given to the employees to prevent the virus from spreading within the companies and communities. Companies need to urge their employees to cooperate and act appropriately in order to achieve a balance between health and economy, he said.