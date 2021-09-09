Monday, September 13, 2021

Court dismisses case against MRTA, says it has already provided facilities for the disabled

The Central Administrative Court on Wednesday dismissed a case against the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) by Disabilities Thailand, which claimed the MRTA has not provided elevators and other facilities under appropriate safety standards for disabled persons at 16 Purple Line train stations on the Bang Yai-Bang Sue section.

The court said it is evident the MRTA has already installed elevators, stair lifts and ramps fitted with safety rails for disabled persons at every station.

The MRTA has also provided ticket booths, restrooms and parking space reserved for disabled persons, as well as different floor textures to facilitate navigation for the visually impaired in station areas, the court noted.

“Within each train car, the MRTA has also provided two parking spots for wheelchairs fitted with safety belts and locking mechanisms that can be released in case of emergency, two reserved seats for the disabled, children, pregnant women or elders, as well as signs indicating that the area is reserved for disabled persons,” the court said.

It agreed that the MRTA has complied with the Interior Ministry’s regulations on equipment and facilities for the disabled and elderly within buildings and public transport service areas.

The court therefore dismissed the case.

 

Published : September 09, 2021

