Court dismisses case against MRTA, says it has already provided facilities for the disabled

The court said it is evident the MRTA has already installed elevators, stair lifts and ramps fitted with safety rails for disabled persons at every station.

The MRTA has also provided ticket booths, restrooms and parking space reserved for disabled persons, as well as different floor textures to facilitate navigation for the visually impaired in station areas, the court noted.

“Within each train car, the MRTA has also provided two parking spots for wheelchairs fitted with safety belts and locking mechanisms that can be released in case of emergency, two reserved seats for the disabled, children, pregnant women or elders, as well as signs indicating that the area is reserved for disabled persons,” the court said.

It agreed that the MRTA has complied with the Interior Ministry’s regulations on equipment and facilities for the disabled and elderly within buildings and public transport service areas.

The court therefore dismissed the case.

