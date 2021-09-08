Monday, September 13, 2021

Green light given to new names for some electric train stations

The committee for railway supervision and management has approved new names for some Orange, Purple, Pink and Yellow Line electric train stations.

This came during a teleconference meeting on Monday chaired by Department of Rail Transport director-general Kittiphan Panchan.

Several related organisations such as the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, the State Railway of Thailand, BTS and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reportedly attended the meeting.

Here are the new names:

Orange Line

  • OR04 Democracy Monument
  • OR16 Ramkhamhaeng University
  • OR17 SAT (Sports Authority of Thailand)
  • OR18 Ramkhamhaeng 34
  • OR19 Yaek Lam Sali
  • OR28 Yaek Rom Klao

Purple Line

  • PP22 Democracy Monument
  • PP25 Wongwian Yai
  • PP30 Yaek Pracha Uthit

Pink Line

  • PK05 Royal Irrigation Department
  • PK06 Yaek Pak Kret
  • PK08 Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret 28
  • PK19 Ram Inthra Kor Mor 4
  • PK22 Ram Inthra Kor Mor 6
  • PK24 Ram Inthra Kor Mor 9
  • PK25 Outer Ring Road-Ram Inthra

Yellow Line

  • YL09 Yaek Lam Sali
  • YL11 Hua Mak

Published : September 08, 2021

