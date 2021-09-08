Green light given to new names for some electric train stations

View
This came during a teleconference meeting on Monday chaired by Department of Rail Transport director-general Kittiphan Panchan.
Several related organisations such as the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, the State Railway of Thailand, BTS and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reportedly attended the meeting.
Here are the new names:
Orange Line
Purple Line
Pink Line
Yellow Line
The committee also endorsed improvement of the physical environment and facilities at the Red Line suburban railway system (Don Mueang and Lak Hok stations) and the tactile surface at the Airport Rail Link.
The committee additionally approved guidelines to specify colour codes of various train routes to meet certain standards and enable related authorities to utilise them effectively.
Published : September 08, 2021
