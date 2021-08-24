Updates on transport services in Thailand

Air Travel

Bangkok Airways

From August 25, the airline will resume direct flights to Samui and Phuket in line with the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes that were launched on July 1 and July 15 respectively.

Passengers travelling to Samui and Phuket are required to present a medical certificate, a negative Covid-19 test result and proof of complete vaccination. Only tests using the RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before travel will be considered.

In-flight meals and use of the airline’s passenger lounge will continue being suspended.

Bangkok Airways has also adjusted flights to other destinations in Thailand as of September 1 in line with the Covid-19 control measures that are in place until August 31.

Flights between Samui and Singapore under the Samui Plus scheme will continue as normal.

Nok Air

From August 19 to 31, Nok Air will be offering round-trip flights from U-Tapao Airport to Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Phuket.

Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia has announced it will temporarily cease all operations in August.

Thai Smile Airways

Thai Smile will operate a special charter flight from Phuket to Bangkok on August 26. Flight WE 8784 will depart Phuket at 2.30pm and arrive in Bangkok at 4pm.

The airline has suspended all domestic flights until the end of August and will resume flights from September 1.

Road travel

Interprovincial Buses

The Transport Company has temporarily suspended services to the North, Northeast, East and South from August 3 until further notice.

Passengers who have bought tickets in advance for travel after August 3 can either seek a refund or have the ticket rescheduled for travel at any time this year. Travellers who have bought their ticket using the state welfare card are not eligible for a refund but can reschedule their trip.

Sandbox Express Bus

This bus service from Phuket to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is only provided for foreigners travelling under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

Every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, the Sandbox Express will leave Central Festival Phuket at 5am and the Thalang PTT station at 5.30am and will arrive at Suvarnabhumi at 9pm on the same day.

When booking a seat on the express, passengers are required to provide their email address or telephone number, destination, flight number and flight date if applicable. They will also be required to provide a Covid-19 negative test result taken either via RT-PCR or rapid antigen test kit no more than 72 hours before departure if not a Sandbox guest or a valid “release form” if a Sandbox guest. Also required is a scanned copy of the passport, immigration stamp and visa number.

Minivan

Tourists travelling under the Phuket Sandbox scheme also have the option of taking a minivan to Bangkok every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Train Travel

The State Railway of Thailand is providing selected services to the North, Northeast, South and East of Thailand.

Boat Travel

Raja Ferry

The company is operating the following routes as normal:

Don Sak-Samui-Don Sak: 5am to 6pm daily

Samui-Pha-ngan: Last boat at 7pm.